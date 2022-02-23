'You are saying eii, Parliament is not a place for joking' — Bagbin warn MPs

Speaker Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin

23.02.2022

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has issued a strong warning to Members of Parliament (MPs), not to turn the House into a comedy cinema.

Apparently, the veteran Ghanaian politician has observed how some MPs continue to misbehave in the house whenever he is presiding over sitting.

Addressing Parliament on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin made it clear that he will not tolerate any form of bad attitude from Parliamentarians.

The Speaker warned that MPs that continue to misbehave will be arrested by the marshals of the house and thrown out of Parliament.

“You are all matured adults. What I’m talking about is still happening. The marshals department get ready. I will be compelled to get the marshal to get people arrested and sent out,” Speaker Alban Bagbin told the house.

In the midst of his address, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin who heard some MPs still making noise fumed further and demanded that Members of Parliament respect Parliament and see the house as a place for serious business.

“You are saying eii. Parliament is not a place for joking. It’s a place for serious business. The parliament we are in has never been in Ghana, even Gold Coast. This is a different type of parliament. We must be prepared to change to accept the decision of the people and work together. You make me sick,” Speaker Alban Bagbin said.

During his address, the Speaker of Parliament assured MPs that he will have talks with his two deputies to chart a harmonious path to ensure the house discharges its duties to meet the expectations of the Ghanaian people.