23.02.2022 Social News

Aliko Dangote beats Chelsea FC owner to place 83rd on list of world's richest men

23.02.2022 LISTEN

With his wealth growth improving by $950million since the beginning of 2022, taking his wealth to $20 billion, Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote has surpassed Chelsea FC boss Roman Abramovich to become the 83rd richest man in the world.

According to Bloomberg in their latest list of 500 richest persons in the world, Abramovich now places 124th on the list.

Aliko Dangote GCON is a Nigerian business magnate.

He is the chairman and CEO of Dangote Group, an industrial conglomerate and the wealthiest person in Africa, with an estimated net worth of US$14.1 billion as of January 2022.

Kumah Prince Michael
Kumah Prince Michael

Entertainment, Lifestyles and News ReporterPage: KumahPrinceMichael

