'Telling us your mother’s story won’t convince us to accept killer e-levy' — Ken Ofori-Atta told

Nana Owusu Banahene, a communication team member for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has told the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta that being sympathetic at the town hall meetings will not convince Ghanaians to accept e-levy.

He urged the Finance Minister, to conduct an investigation on the embezzlement of public funds rather than overburden the already fed-up Ghanaians with "killer taxes."

According to the NDC spokesperson, he believes the emotional approach being used by the sector minister to cajole Ghanaians to buy into the e-levy will make matters worse considering his business track record.

“I think if you’re going to go on a huge platform to use emotional approach to motivate Ghanaians to agree on the e-levy, your life story with your parents and your kindness doesn’t come in. We all know you have also contributed to the development of the country by creating jobs through the establishment of your businesses,” he mentioned during a panel discussion with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.

He continued, “Kofi Amoabeng even came to tell us your businesses were all facing challenges. Upon all your Yale education, you went ahead to even take loans from UT Bank. He wasn’t able to pay for two to five years. He was able to pay when the NPP came into government. So, his talks about him being successful and all that kindness on the personal level doesn’t come in. All Ghanaians have been saying since its introduction is that it is a bad levy,” he added.