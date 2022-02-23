You make me sick; I will soon have you arrested by the marshals – Speaker Bagbin to 'miscreant' MPs

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has warned miscreant Members of Parliament (MPs) that he will in the foregoing have them arrested by the marshals of the house.

Addressing Parliament on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, the Speaker with an unhappy tone stressed that MPs who have been misbehaving in the house are making him sick.

He said if such bad attitudes are not changed, he will be left with no choice but to have such Members of Parliament arrested.

“You are all matured adults. What I’m talking about is still happening. The marshals department get ready. I will be compelled to get the marshal to get people arrested and sent out,” Speaker Alban Bagbin told the house.

Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin continued amid ongoing murmuring “You are saying eii. Parliament is not a place for joking. It’s a place for serious business. The parliament we are in has never been in Ghana, even Gold Coast. This is a different type of parliament. We must be prepared to change to accept the decision of the people and work together. You make me sick.”

The Speaker today also took time to emphasise that he will not tolerate any disrespect from the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu.

On Tuesday, February 22, the First Deputy Speaker, popularly known as Joe Wise overruled an earlier decision taken by the Speaker on the motion filed by the Minority seeking a probe into the Covid-19 spending.

Unhappy about the decision of the deputy, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin described it as unconstitutional, illegal, and also offensive.

According to the Speaker of Parliament, what happened in the house on Tuesday is completely unacceptable.

“The penchant of the 1st Deputy Speaker to overrule my ruling is, to say the least, unconstitutional, illegal, and offensive. Be that as it may, I shall not be taking any steps to overrule the decision of the 1st Deputy Speaker to dismiss the motion as moved by the Honorable ranking member of the Finance Committee,” Speaker Alban Bagbin said while addressing the house.