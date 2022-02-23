NUGS calls on government to evacuate Ghanaian students in Ukraine

23.02.2022 LISTEN

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has called on government to evacuate Ghanaian students stuck in Ukraine as a result of the geopolitical war between the country and Russia.

In a statement on February 23, the union stated that as other countries are evacuating their students Ghana must not as usual be tardy in doing same.

The union suggested that the measure of evacuation used for Ghanaian students abroad during the peak of the covid-19 pandemic can be adopted to bring home stranded students in Ukraine.

The statement added that some students had already left Ukraine and have arrived in Ghana.

