6th Edition of MTN Heroes of Change to focus solely on COVID-19 heroes

Telecommunications network, MTN Ghana has launched its 6 th edition of its annual “MTN Heroes of Change” with a focus on persons who made great impacts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's edition was launched on February 23 at the MTN house by the board chair of the MTN Ghana Foundation.

The award scheme that took a two year hiatus as a result of the covid-19 pandemic has returned to add to the number of activities MTN Ghana has lined up for its 25th anniversary celebration.

The award scheme will look at impactful changes made by heroes who fought in the times of covid-19 in the areas of health, education and economic empowerment.

The panel of judges for the team, which now includes Oheneyere Gifty Anti will receive and review all thousands of applications and narrow the submissions to a final 10 whose videos will shared on TV stations.

Board Chairman of the MTN Ghana Foundation, Professor Franklin Manu speaking at the launch said covid-19 had wrecked a lot of havoc and caused so much despair.

According to him, along with the pandemic some individuals stood strong and fought it and the foundation was looking at highlighting the real quality, achievements and impacts made by such individuals on society.

“This year’s edition is happening at a time when MTN Ghana is marking its 25 years of operation and it is also happening while we still have covid-19 around, people think it’s gone, but it’s not.

"So in response to covid-19 this edition will be rewarding persons who brightened lives in the three focus areas of the foundation; health, education and economic empowerment,” he stated.

MTN Ghana Foundations ‘MTN Heroes of Change’ has awarded and appreciated heroes who have impacted their various communities in the areas of health, education and economic empowerment since 2013 and the scheme.

Vanessa Calys-Tagoe
