In pursuit of inclusive, equitable education school rules must be enforced — Prof. G. K. T. Oduro

An Educational Leadership Scholar at the University of Cape Coast, Prof. G. K. T. Oduro has said, for Ghana to achieve an inclusive development, quality education must be the pivot around which national development should revolve.

He noted that "Not just education but quality education."

Prof. Oduro made these remarks when he delivered a public lecture as part of the 69th Anniversary celebration of the Past Students Association of Keta Senior High School (KETASCO) under the theme "Education for sustainable development."

The former Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Prof. Oduro, however spoke on the Founder’s Day lecture on the sub-theme ‘Harmonizing school rules for inclusive and equitable education in Ghana’ at the GNAT Hall, Accra on the 21st of February, 2022.

The Educational Leadership Scholar shared his view on the topic within the context of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which fundamentally seek to make life meaningful to everybody, irrespective of age, gender, economic status or geographical location.

"It is my view that the pivot around which the 17 SDGs through which the UN seeks to ensure meaningful life for all revolves is Education," he stated.

According to Prof. Oduro, the issues of inclusiveness and equity within the context of quality education are of merit because " the basic school pupil of today, the SHS student of today and the University student of today constitute the hope of our country’s future."

He added, "students represent the backbone of our country’s sustainable development". He added, all of us whether employed within the public and civil service as teachers, lecturers, doctors, soldiers, policemen, engineers, accountants etc. of today, will grow old and retire.

"It is the students of today who will take over from us. Without ensuring inclusive access to quality education and promoting equity in terms of resource distribution among schools located within the rural less-endowed and urban endowed geographical divides, there would be challenges getting adequate competent graduates from our schools to replace us in the various sectors of our nation’s economy."

This according to him, "Will adversely affect sustainability of our country’s development initiatives."

In dealing with issues regarding rules and regulations in schools, he underscored the fact that," The provision and delivery of quality school education depends largely on rules and regulations. This is because no human institution can be progressive without having rules that govern its operations and regulate its human resource".

In his view, rules are principles that regulate the conduct of people and prescribe acceptable and unacceptable behaviour necessary for accomplishing an institution’s mission.

He argued that, in the school environment, there are rules to control behaviors of students, teachers and related staff, all geared towards the accomplishment of each school’s mission.

The former Pro Vice Chancellor was not oblivious of the fact that, in the 21st Century, however, some schools have encountered legal challenges for enforcing school rules leading to the debate as to whether school-specific rule formulation and enforcement should be encouraged.

Some people hold the view that the practice where each school has its own rules is outdated. He cited the case involving the Rastafarian students at Achimota School (an issue which raised serious human rights concerns in the country) and the confusion occasioned by Muslim girls’ fasting at Wesley Girls High School, Cape Coast.

With reference to the above issues, Prof. George Kwaku Toku Oduro averred that, the GES has been urged to harmonize school rules that will govern every school’s operations in the country.

According to him, Article 28 (4) of the 1992 Constitution provides that ‘No child shall be deprived by any other person of medical treatment, education or any other social or economic benefit by reason only of religious or other beliefs’. In the case of Achimota, did the school err in enforcing its school rules, he questioned.

Dovetailing into the issue of harmonizing school rules, Prof. Oduro drew the attention of the gathering to the fact that "Rules and regulations governing educational operations are formulated at two levels: the macro and micro- levels."

He expounded that, at the macro level, policy makers (in our case, the Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service) have the responsibility of ensuring that rules are in place for effective and efficient functioning of schools within the broad framework of the 1992 Constitution.

He stressed these rules include spelling out conditions for becoming and operating as a school, designing curriculum, staff recruitment and promotion, conditions for transfers and study leave, teacher behaviour standards, conditions for student admission, placement, promotion and dismissal, standard expected behaviour of students, distribution of teaching and learning logistics and other rules that are generic by nature.

"Macro level rules are binding on all teachers and students, as well as auxiliary staff irrespective of whichever school one finds him/herself in and school managers are expected to enforce them."

In dealing with the micro-level rules, he said, they are school-specific, made within the broader framework of macro-level rules and enforceable within each specific school. " They are formulated by the Governing Board of each school and implemented by the management of each school".

Prof. Oduro indicatedthat, "School-specific rules in Ghana’s public educational institutions have since the inception of school education in the country promoted contextual values linked to a school’s identity, vision and motto."

According to him, such rules have promoted healthy competition among schools in terms of discipline and provided schools individual identity through their prescribed school uniforms, study habits, cultural context, moral values etc.

"It is these school specific-rules that have sustained the identity and performance culture of schools such as KETASCO, Adisco, Kwabotwe, Holico, Wey Gey Hey, Achimota, SWESCO and others."

He continued, "Prominent sons and daughters of our dear motherland, have studied under these school-specific rules without a feel of discrimination in terms of religion, gender, tribe, politics, etc because they cherished the motto of the schools and committed themselves to obeying the rules.

"You adapted yourself to the school culture which provided you the right ambience for maximizing the purpose for which you chose to attend the school". "In effect, when you come to KETASCO, you must do what DZO LALIS DO, provided the said action does not negate the development of your personality."

In concluding, he paid a glowing tribute to the KETASCO Governing Board, the Headmaster and his management team, teachers, students and the Alumni Association for the groundbreaking performance put up by the school during the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz.

"Your contestants, especially Francisca, were fantastic and strongly demonstrated the spirit behind your motto ‘Dzo lali … Fly Now or Never !!!"

"Again, Remember rules and their enforcement are a necessary evil in the provision of inclusive and equitable education in Ghana provided education school rule makers and school rule administrators adopt a more inclusive approach to rule formulation and eschew all forms of discrimination in the application of school rules."