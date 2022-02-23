ModernGhana logo
Group drags Frema Opare to Special Prosector over 120K to Adwoa Safo

Group drags Frema Opare to Special Prosector over 120K to Adwoa Safo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

An anti-corruption group, Crusaders Against Corruption has petitioned the Office of Special Prosecutor to investigate circumstances under which the Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei Opare caused 120,000 to be deposited into the accounts of Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo.

It has come to light that Adwoa Safo was flown into Ghana on a private jet through an arrangement spearheaded by the Chief of Staff just so she could take part in the botched controversial e-levy vote in parliament which was scheduled to have taken place in the dying embers of last year.

Apart from the flight, the Chief of Staff also gave MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyepong money to be transferred into the bank account of Adwoa Safo as part of measures to coax her to take part in the parliamentary proceedings concerning the e-levy.

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong made the revelations in an interview with an Accra-based Asaase Radio on Tuesday, 22 February 2022.

Crusaders Against Corruption want the Special Prosecutor to:

I. Investigate the source of these funds

II. Determine whether or not there is misappropriation of public funds from the office of the Chief of Staff or any other public office.

III. Determine whether or not the publication made by Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is false.

---Classfmonline.com

