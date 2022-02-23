Sports development is my priority — Afenyo-Markin

The Member of Parliament for Effutu and Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Hon Alex Afenyo-Markin has indicated his commitment and support towards sports development, especially among the teeming youth in his constituency.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Hon Municipal Chief Executive for Effutu Municipality, Hon Kassim Zuberu at a sod cutting ceremony to commence an artificial park at Nsuekyir, a community in Winneba on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, Hon Zuberu mentioned that sports had been one of Hon Alex Afenyo Markin's central preoccupations to ensure that the youth are presented with opportunities to have such facilities.

He emphasised that the development of sports was a remarkable aspect of shaping society positively at all levels.

According to him, sporting disciplines particularly football played a vital role in youth development, and expressed utmost hope that the project when completed, would enhance the development of football talents in the Effutu community as a whole.

Mr. Kassim Zuberu, who performed the official ground-breaking together with other dignitaries said, the project was the second in a series being championed in the Central region; with the first at Mankessim.

He recalled the good old days of Islam stars FC, Santos FC, We go do and others as soccer teams that existed in Winneba, but couldn't be sustained due to lack of infrastructure.

He added that the artificial park will go a long way to revive some of these teams and promote existing ones.

The Astroturf, with the Ghana Gas Company as an implementing agency, after its completion would enhance sports development and pave way for sporting activities in the Nsuekyir Community; and its environs.

The project, awarded to the Best Construction is scheduled to be completed in six months approximately.

Nana Antwi, a representative of Best Limited, said the project would have as its component; an artificial turf, flood light and panel mesh fencing. The construction of drains within the pitch has been factored into the project to ensure the free floor of rainwater to prevent flooding on the pitch.

The Chairman for the occasion, Captain Rtd Eyi Acquah who is also the Presiding Member for the Effutu Municipal Assembly in his address called for the support of the youth of the Nsuekyir community to ensure the facility was completed according to the stipulated time.

He urged the traditional authorities and inhabitants to offer the needed support when necessary and also be watchdogs over the project for a smooth completion.

He further commended Hon Alex Afenyo-Markin and the MCE for Effutu for taking such a bold step in facilitating for such a project.

Captain Rtd Eyi Acquah called on the contractor to employ the services of the local materials in their operations, this he said would create employment and also boost the local economy.

Present at the sod-cutting ceremony were chiefs and elders of the Nsuekyir community, Mr. Solomon Sampah Assembly Member for Nsuekyir.