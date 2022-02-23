​​​​​​​Overruling my decision unconstitutional, offensive - Unhappy Speaker Bagbin hits out at Joe Wise

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has descended heavily on First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei Owusu for overruling his decision.

On Tuesday, February 22, 22, the First Deputy Speaker, popularly known as Joe Wise overruled an earlier decision taken by the Speaker on the motion filed by the Minority seeking a probe into the Covid-19 spending.

Unhappy about the decision of his deputy, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin described it as unconstitutional, illegal, and also offensive.

According to the Speaker of Parliament, what happened in the house on Tuesday is completely unacceptable.

“The penchant of the 1st Deputy Speaker to overrule my ruling is, to say the least, unconstitutional, illegal, and offensive. Be that as it may, I shall not be taking any steps to overrule the decision of the 1st Deputy Speaker to dismiss the motion as moved by the Honorable ranking member of the Finance Committee,” Speaker Alban Bagbin said while addressing the house.

In his address, the Speaker of Parliament stressed that very soon, he will start ordering the marshals to walk out members of Parliament that misbehave during sitting.

Speaker Bagbin charged MPs to take the work of the house seriously and always put the interest of the Ghanaian people first.