ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

​​​​​​​Overruling my decision unconstitutional, offensive - Unhappy Speaker Bagbin hits out at Joe Wise

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has descended heavily on First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei Owusu for overruling his decision.

On Tuesday, February 22, 22, the First Deputy Speaker, popularly known as Joe Wise overruled an earlier decision taken by the Speaker on the motion filed by the Minority seeking a probe into the Covid-19 spending.

Unhappy about the decision of his deputy, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin described it as unconstitutional, illegal, and also offensive.

According to the Speaker of Parliament, what happened in the house on Tuesday is completely unacceptable.

“The penchant of the 1st Deputy Speaker to overrule my ruling is, to say the least, unconstitutional, illegal, and offensive. Be that as it may, I shall not be taking any steps to overrule the decision of the 1st Deputy Speaker to dismiss the motion as moved by the Honorable ranking member of the Finance Committee,” Speaker Alban Bagbin said while addressing the house.

In his address, the Speaker of Parliament stressed that very soon, he will start ordering the marshals to walk out members of Parliament that misbehave during sitting.

Speaker Bagbin charged MPs to take the work of the house seriously and always put the interest of the Ghanaian people first.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
'TikTok MP' Adwoa Safo sacked
23.02.2022 | Headlines
Group drags Frema Opare to Special Prosector over 120K to Adwoa Safo
23.02.2022 | Headlines
Adwoa Safo not sacked — Gender Ministry
23.02.2022 | Headlines
Prison officer injured in court after an accidental discharge of fiream
23.02.2022 | Headlines
Sanitation Minister ceases keys to excavator used for illegal sand winning on her tour
23.02.2022 | Headlines
Prison officer wounded after his gun accidental discharged in court
23.02.2022 | Headlines
Your penchant for overruling my decisions unconstitutional, offensive — Bagbin slams Joewise
23.02.2022 | Headlines
Stop lying to Ghanaians; e-levy has nothing to do with district assembly common fund – Minority to Ofori-Atta
23.02.2022 | Headlines
Breaking News: Shooting in Court as judge run for safety
23.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line