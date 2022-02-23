ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Adwoa Safo not sacked — Gender Ministry

Headlines Adwoa Safo not sacked — Gender Ministry
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), says it has not received any official letter on the alleged sacking of Madam Sarah Adwoa Safo, its Minister.

“We have not received any such official communication from the Presidency,” the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry told the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday, February 23,2022, and asked the public to disregard such discussions in the media.

This followed media reports that the Minister had been 'fired' for her absence in Parliament and the Ministry.

The Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, has for weeks been criticised in the media for 'abandoning' Parliament and the Ministry, with some people calling for her removal from office as Minister.

In October last year, a statement from the Presidency signed by the Director of Communications, Mr Eugene Arhin, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, had directed Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, to act as a Caretaker Minister of MoGCSP.

This was after the President's extension of the leave of absence from office of Madam Safo, which was to have ended on August 31, 2021, the statement said.

It explained that the Minister sought leave of absence for personal reasons and that the Caretaker-Minister would be in charge until further notice.

GNA

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
'TikTok MP' Adwoa Safo sacked
23.02.2022 | Headlines
Group drags Frema Opare to Special Prosector over 120K to Adwoa Safo
23.02.2022 | Headlines
​​​​​​​Overruling my decision unconstitutional, offensive - Unhappy Speaker Bagbin hits out at Joe Wise
23.02.2022 | Headlines
Prison officer injured in court after an accidental discharge of fiream
23.02.2022 | Headlines
Sanitation Minister ceases keys to excavator used for illegal sand winning on her tour
23.02.2022 | Headlines
Prison officer wounded after his gun accidental discharged in court
23.02.2022 | Headlines
Your penchant for overruling my decisions unconstitutional, offensive — Bagbin slams Joewise
23.02.2022 | Headlines
Stop lying to Ghanaians; e-levy has nothing to do with district assembly common fund – Minority to Ofori-Atta
23.02.2022 | Headlines
Breaking News: Shooting in Court as judge run for safety
23.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line