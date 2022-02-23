Adwoa Safo not sacked — Gender Ministry

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), says it has not received any official letter on the alleged sacking of Madam Sarah Adwoa Safo, its Minister.

“We have not received any such official communication from the Presidency,” the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry told the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday, February 23,2022, and asked the public to disregard such discussions in the media.

This followed media reports that the Minister had been 'fired' for her absence in Parliament and the Ministry.

The Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, has for weeks been criticised in the media for 'abandoning' Parliament and the Ministry, with some people calling for her removal from office as Minister.

In October last year, a statement from the Presidency signed by the Director of Communications, Mr Eugene Arhin, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, had directed Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, to act as a Caretaker Minister of MoGCSP.

This was after the President's extension of the leave of absence from office of Madam Safo, which was to have ended on August 31, 2021, the statement said.

It explained that the Minister sought leave of absence for personal reasons and that the Caretaker-Minister would be in charge until further notice.

GNA