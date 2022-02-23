We can't get out of poverty without education — Offinso North DCE

The District Chief Executive for Offinso North Mr. David Kwasi Asare has called on parents to take keen interest in the education of their children.

He said that was the only way to drive poverty away from “our society”.

Mr. Asare assured the people of government's commitment to promoting quality education in the Afrancho community and the Offinso North as a whole.

He noted that as citizens, the only way we could curb poverty was through education.

Mr. Asare was addressing parents and Teachers, and School Management Committee Meeting at Afrancho Methodist Junior High School at Afrancho community in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti Region.

He urges the teachers and management committee of the school to help raise the standard of teaching and learning in the school saying “I am committed to providing all the needs of the school to make it one the best schools in the district.”

The Headteacher of the school, Rev. Albert Boakye commended the DCE for his support for the growth of the school and also appealed to him to continue to support the school to stand on its feet by providing a playing field and other classroom blocks.

He also appealed to parents to contribute their quota in ensuring that their wards stay at school by providing all their needs. Rev. Boakye announced that the school this year is introducing extra curriculum activities such as traditional Day, Carrier Day and Graduation Ceremony to better things in the school.

Parents assured teachers of their support to change things around by ensuring that they contribute to help teachers hold extra classes for students since the hours approved for teaching is not enough to complete the syllabus.