23.02.2022

Prison officer injured in court after an accidental discharge of fiream

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
One of the prison officers holding the boot of the injured officerOne of the prison officers holding the boot of the injured officer
23.02.2022

A Prison officer has been left injured following an accidental discharge of his gun while on escort duty to the Criminal Court 5 Division of the High Court.

At the moment, the identity of the officer and the circumstances that led to the discharge of his gun is unknown.

The court has taken the necessary measures and awaiting the arrival of an investigation team from the Ministries Police Station to look into the incident.

Meanwhile, the Prison officer has been sent to the clinic of the High Court Complex in Accra where he is receiving treatment after shooting himself in the foot.

On the scene of the incident, bloodstains can be seen on the floor on the path that leads to the courtroom located on the 4th floor of the building.

The officer is one of a team of prison personnel that escorted four persons standing trial for unlawful kidnapping of Canadian ladies to the court.

More details of the incident will emerge after the investigators look into what happened.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

