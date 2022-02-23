Bono East Minister calls for peaceful coexistence among all tribes

Kwasi Adu-Gyan, the Bono East Regional Minister, has again emphasised the need for all ethnic groups in the region to live in peace and harmony with other people for the mutual benefit of all.

He said it is only when everyone is at peace with each other that the much-needed development being pushed for could be realized.

Mr. Adu-Gyan made this point when Bono East wing of the Gonja citizens association called on him at his office in Techiman.

Gov’t’s plans

The regional minister mentioned the upgrading of the Kintampo College of Health and Wellbeing into a university, efforts to make the region a commercial rice production hub in Ghana, the establishment of military barracks and the re-development of the Fuller Falls at Kintampo as some of the plans of government.

He however observed that all these would not be realized in the absence of peace and unity in the region.

“Irrespective of one's tribal or political background, as long as they are Ghanaians, he or she is entitled to live at any place of their choice. But in all of these, peaceful coexistence should be pursued by all”, he further stressed.

He recounted how different tribes have lived in the region especially in the northern part of Kintampo peacefully, without any qualms was quick to condemn the recent skirmishes among some of the tribes which he said was inimical to the development of the area.

He entreated people to resort to the appropriate channels and institutions to address all manner of disputes including; chieftaincy and land, instead of taking the law in their own hands which could breach the peace in the area.

He was optimistic that with the support of leadership and members of the Gonja Association and all other tribes, the region will be developed for the benefit of all.

Partnership

Nana Karbato, the chief of Babatokuma near Kintampo, who led the group, seized the opportunity to also introduce to the Minister, the existence of the Gonja Association in the Bono East Region and their readiness to partner with the Regional Coordinating Council and other institutions for the peace, unity and development of the region.

Nana Karbato thanked the Minister and other political actors for contributing to the successful organization of the first-ever Gonja Association meeting in the Bono East at Kintampo couple of weeks ago.

According to Nana Karbato, the association is aware of the importance of decentralization and that made Gonjas in the region fully participated in the activities leading to the creation of the Bono East Region.

He therefore requested the Minister to consider facilitating the creation of a new district out of the Kintampo Municipality, which in his opinion is too large for effective local governance.

He also appealed to the Minister to consider the establishment of a Second Cycle School along the Kintampo-Babato Kuma-Kadelso stretch of the municipality.