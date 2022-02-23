Maame Tiwaa calls on Bono East Regional Minister

The Executive Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, has paid a day’s familiarization visit to the Bono East Region.

During the visit, she engaged regional heads of security agencies, among others.

She first paid a courtesy call on the Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu-Gyan in Techiman, the regional capital after which she visited the Omanhene of Techiman, Oseadeyo Akumfi Ameyaw IV, who is also a Member of the Council of State.

Oseadeyo Akumfi Ameyaw IV thanked Maame Tiwaa for the visit wished her well in all that she came to the region to do.

Ponzi schemes

The Omanhene appealed to her to take adequate steps to crack down on Ponzi schemes, which he observed were gaining grounds in some parts of the country as they mostly end up defrauding unsuspecting Ghanaians of their hard-earned monies.

He reminded her of the harm caused by similar schemes in the past such as DKM, Jastar Motors, God is Love to people and called for a swift action to avert their recurrence in any part of the country.

Mr. Kwasi Adu-Gyan, the Regional Minister, for his part, observed that Maame Tiwaa’s visit would deepen the decentralization efforts of her outfit and the government as a whole.

He said her visit will go a long way to make the regional offices more effective and pledged the full commitment of the Bono East Regional Co-ordinating Council’s support toward EOCO at all times.