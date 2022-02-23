ModernGhana logo
Excavator operator jailed 8years for defilement

Nicholas Boakye, alias Kwame Antwi Boasiako, a 28-year-old excavator operator, has been sentenced to eight years imprisonment by a Cape Coast Circuit Court for defiling a 12-year-old girl in Assin-Akropong in the Assin-Fosu Municipality of the Central Region.

The convict pleaded guilty to defilement at the court presided over by Mrs Dorinda Smith Arthur.

Chief Inspector Gilbert Anyongo, the Prosecutor, presenting the facts, named the complainant as Madam Mavis Mensah, the mother of the victim, who is a trader and resides at Assin-Akropong with the victim and convict.

The Prosecutor said the victim had the habit of asking Boakye for money anytime she met him.

However, on Wednesday, February 9, at about 1230 hours, the victim who was in school, went for a break outside the school compound and saw the convict at a joint watching television.

As usual, the girl went to Boakye and asked for one Cedi of which he obliged but beckoned her to follow him to his house for more money to buy eggs.

The Prosecutor said naively, the girl followed the convict home, where he had sex with her and gave her five Cedis to return to school.

However, the victim was spotted by one Auntie Wole as she was coming out of the convict's room and when questioned, she confirmed that Boakye had sex with her.

Auntie Wole informed the complainant, and a report was made to the Police at Assin-Fosu and a police medical form was given to the complainant to send the victim to the hospital.

Subsequently, the police arrested Boakye, who admitted the offence in his caution statement and was charged as such.

GNA

