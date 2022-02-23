Labour Agitations: Government to convene national labour conference on Monday — Minister

Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and its Tripartite Constituents will from February 28 to March 1, 2022, organise a National Labour Conference to reinforce a tripartite conversation on the dynamics and happenings on the labour front.

The conference, which is on the theme, "Strengthening Tripartism for Peaceful Labour Relations and Resilient Economy," will be held at the Rock City Hotel in Kwahu-Nkwatia in the Eastern Region and expected to ensure timely and coordinated policy responses on labour issues.

The two-day conference will discuss the concerns of workers and employers in the public sector in relation to economic realities and agree on ways to collaborate on measures to address the concerns.

Issues that will dominate the discussions include the State of the Economy, Conditions of Service of Public Sector Workers, Public Sector Salaries, Labour Productivity, Labour Dispute Prevention and Resolution, and Sustainable Pensions for all.

The Conference will provide a unique opportunity for the various actors to exchange views and ideas on the thematic areas and emerging issues in a changing world of work to promote a positive and proactive approach to resolving labour issues for national development.

A news brief on the event said it would be opened by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, with a keynote address.

The brief said statements would also be delivered by the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, and other social partners.

It said a technical presentation would be made by the Minister for Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta on “The State of the Economy.”

The Conference would be chaired by Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Chairman of the Council of State and Omanhene of Juaben Traditional Area.

It will be officially closed by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

