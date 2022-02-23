ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Government begins processes to return vested lands to original owners

General News Government begins processes to return vested lands to original owners
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Government has initiated processes to give back some vested lands to their original owners.

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, who disclosed this during the inauguration of the De-vesting Lands Committee today, Wednesday, February 23, 2022, said the committee will first look into options of resolving the age-old vested lands issues.

Vested lands occur when the state takes over ownership from the customary landowners and holds the land in trust for the landowning community.

Mr. Jinapor assured affected stools, families, and individuals that the de-vesting of the lands will be done fairly and equitably.

“The President is committed to ensuring that the de-vesting of vested lands if deemed necessary, is done fairly, equitably, transparently, justly, and based on integrity,”

“Our duty is to assist the President in this regard, and we will do our best to ensure that each stool, clan, family, or individual affected by the vesting of their land receives just consideration of the matters in issue.”

“President Akufo-Addo and his government are determined to do right by all stools, clans, families, and individuals across the country by resolving this age-old problem once and for all,” the Minister said.

In Ghana, stools, skins, clans, and families account for about 78 percent of all land ownership.

The State owns 20 percent and the remainder is owned by the state and customary authorities in a form of a partnership known as split ownership.

—citinewsroom

More General News
ModernGhana Links
Continuous engagement with the media critical in the fight against money laundering, terrorism
23.02.2022 | General News
Akyem Oda to host National Cross Country 2022
22.02.2022 | General News
Take active interest, participation in oil resource governance – ACEP charges youth
22.02.2022 | General News
Expedite passage of Surveying Council Bill—GhIS to gobernment
22.02.2022 | General News
Take drastic steps to tackle hi-tech financial crimes, terrorism - ECOWAS region admonished
22.02.2022 | General News
I was selling weed and robbing in Tema at age 11 – Prophet Gideon Baffour (Video)
22.02.2022 | General News
Excuse me; Parliament is not for your father – Ken Agyapong takes on Adjoa Sarfo over her absence
21.02.2022 | General News
Wa: Ministers push for acceptance of E-levy
21.02.2022 | General News
Human Rights Court hears Ghana's first GMO case
21.02.2022 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line