Central Region marks international day for Women and Girls in Science

The international day for Women and Girls in Science has been marked with a call on women to begin a new conversation to advocate for Science, fully participate in the subject area to clear the notion that it was male centered.

The event, held in Anomabo in the Mfantsiman Municipality of the Central Region was organized by the Boys and Girls Club of Ghana, Anomabo, with CAMFED Association, Mfantsiman in collaboration with the Girls Education Unit of the Municipal Education Directorate.

It engaged with over 360 students under the theme; “Gender Equality in Science."

Giving the keynote address, Mrs Beatrice Abena Mensah Bonsu, a science teacher at Biriwa Methodist Basic School said women and girls held vital roles in the sustenance of their homes and jobs translating to a vibrant economy.

She said their involvement in science today, would yield a wider, broad and more interesting generation who would be more participating and would field the subject area easier.

She urged all to practice what is learnt in all the science areas thus: physics, chemistry and biology to broaden their understanding and enlarge their thinking capacities.

Mrs. Julia Damalie-Korsah, the Mfantsiman Girls Education Officer of the Ghana Education Service (GES) urged parents to allow their wards choose a career for themselves.

“Sometimes, parents would want their children to live their lives for them, it is so wrong, each child was born unique and as such as different interest in life, “ she said.

She noted that it was also important to understand the diversities and differences in the various gender roles thus, gender sensitive, gender equity, equality and a host of others.

Mrs Abena Ofori-Twum, the Guidance and Counseling Coordinator of Kwegyir Aggrey Senior and Technical Secondary School (KASHTS) told teachers to help guide their students in choosing the right courses that would help pursue their dreams.

To students, she said “you will always dream of a career if you fail to make a move, learn to be an achiever because nothing is achieved on a silver platter."

She cautioned students to not succumb to distractions but endeavor to be exceptional as far as the oath they took was right.