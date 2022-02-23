Stop lying to Ghanaians; e-levy has nothing to do with district assembly common fund – Minority to Ofori-Atta

The Minority in Parliament has accused the Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta of peddling lies after claiming that the government will use funds from the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) to pay district assemblies common fund.

Speaking in Wa in the Upper West Region during the government's town hall meeting on the E-levy, the Finance Minister said in an attempt to justify why the government needs the levy said, "E-levy as small as you might think, it will be GH¢7 billion, starting this year if we had started early so we could pay your District Assembly Common Fund but your [opposition] sitting on it”.

Speaking to the media in Parliament to react to the statement by Ken Ofori-Atta, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu said his claims are all lies.

According to the Tamale Central Member of Parliament, the 1992 Constitution already makes it clear how district assembly common funds are to be paid.

He stressed that attempt to find a link between the fund and the E-Levy is misleading and Ghanaians should not take the Finance Minister serious.

“The 1992 Constitution requires that 5% of total revenue is dedicated to the district assembly common fund. It is in areas from 2018 to 2019 to 2020 to 2021. It is in areas of over GHS2 billion yet the Finance Minister has been collecting revenue.

“Many district assemblies have become dysfunctional because they do not have the basic resources to run and run effectively. So he should stop misleading the Ghanaian public using district assembly common fund as justification to impose e-levy,” Mr. Haruna Iddrisu told journalists.

Despite a number of townhall meetings on the controversial E-Levy, Ghanaians still appear to be against it.

The Minority in Parliament has not been moved a bit and stands by their position that it is draconian and must be scrapped.