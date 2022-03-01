Association of Vulcanizers, Canadian University to train young women in vocational skills

In their quest to ensure that young women compete favorably with their male counterparts in vocational skills training, the Association of Vulcanizers, Ghana has signed a partnership deal with the Canadian University to provide vocational skills to young women to become independent.

Speaking in an interview, both the National Organizer Mr Robert Aryertey and the Ashanti Regional Treasurer Mr Poku respectively noted that the deal will tackle the unemployment situation in the country.

To achieve the agenda, Aryertey who also doubles as the Managing Director of Aryetey Alignment Company in Kumasi said the Association is currently embarking on expansion exercise at the national level.

He indicated that for now aside the National headquarters in Accra, Ashanti, Western and Brong Ahafo Regional branches have been established whilst plans are far advanced to open the Northern Regional branch before the end of March next month.

Mr Aryetey hinted that apart from the Canadian University, the Association also collaborates with National Road Safety Authority, National Small Scale On Business & Industry (NSSBI) among others to assist the outfit in programs, seminars, and workshops for members.

He hinted that the Association has also collaborated with two foreign firms to supply it with vulcanizing equipment on a credit basis to members.

He entreated non-registered vulcanizers to join the association to enable them benefit from the Association.