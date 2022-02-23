ModernGhana logo
Adwoa Safo’s absence from Parliament beneficial to Ghana than the presence of 136 NPP MPs – Ofosu Kwakye

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
A former Deputy Information Minister, Felix Ofosu Kwakye has noted that Sarah Adwoa Safo’s absence from Parliament has been more beneficial to the country than the presence of the 136 other New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament in the house.

In the last few weeks, the Dome Kwabenya MP has not been in Parliament to attend to her duties.

As a result, she has been overly criticised with her colleague NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong blasting her for holding the Majority in Parliament to ransom.

Amid all the attacks, Felix Ofosu Kwakye has said Adwoa Safo’s continuous absence from Parliament is a blessing to the country.

“Adwoa Safo’s absence from Parliament has been more beneficial to the people of Ghana than the presence of all the 136 other NPP MPs and the Independent (but very dependent on the NPP) MP who are obsessed with approving the loathed E-Levy,” the former Deputy Information Minister posted on his Twitter page.

Without Adwoa Safo in Parliament, the NPP in recent times has appeared to be the minority in Parliament.

The Majority hopes to have the Dome Kwabenya MP back in Parliament next week especially as the Finance Minister prepares to relay the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) to Parliament.

