We will push for three by-elections to unseat Ken Agyapong; two other NPP MPs – Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) North Tongu Constituency, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said Ghanaians should prepare for three by-elections to unseat three New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs.

The MPs include MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, Henry Quartey who is Ayawaso Central MP, and under-fire Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo.

The three according to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa have all breached Article 97 (1) (c) of the 1992 Constitution and Order 16 (1) of the Standing Orders for their absence from Parliament for 18 days without permission from the Speaker.

The post follows recent attacks on Sarah Adwoa Safo by her colleague NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong.

Mr. Agyapong has expressed unhappiness about Dome Kwabenya MP long absence from Parliament in recent weeks although the Majority side needs her to add to their numbers to pass the e-levy.

According to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, it is shocking the Assin Central MP will rant and attack his colleague when he is equally guilty of the same offense.

Read the full statement from the North Tongu MP below:

From a thorough and unimpeachable assessment of the Votes and Proceedings of Parliament — between October 26, 2021 and November 24, 2021; two NPP MPs: Ken Ohene Agyapong and Henry Quartey who is also Greater Accra Regional Minister were absent without permission from the Rt. Hon. Speaker, Alban S.K. Bagbin, for 18 working days each.

I am therefore perplexed and wondering, in all sincerity, the basis for the discriminatory and unprincipled attacks on Sarah Adwoa Safo by our colleagues on the NPP side of the House, and particularly from Ken Ohene Agyapong who is equally guilty of the same offence he’s been raving and ranting about.

In all fairness, we expect and will also ensure that the Privileges Committee considers the matter of three absenting MPs and not one. Article 97 (1) (c) of the 1992 Constitution and Order 16 (1) of our Standing Orders must not and will not be applied selectively.

Realistically, Ghanaians should be preparing for three by-elections in Assin Central, Ayawaso Central and Dome/Kwabenya.