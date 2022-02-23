ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We will push for three by-elections to unseat Ken Agyapong; two other NPP MPs – Ablakwa

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines We will push for three by-elections to unseat Ken Agyapong; two other NPP MPs – Ablakwa
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) North Tongu Constituency, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said Ghanaians should prepare for three by-elections to unseat three New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs.

The MPs include MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, Henry Quartey who is Ayawaso Central MP, and under-fire Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo.

The three according to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa have all breached Article 97 (1) (c) of the 1992 Constitution and Order 16 (1) of the Standing Orders for their absence from Parliament for 18 days without permission from the Speaker.

“In all fairness, we expect and will also ensure that the Privileges Committee considers the matter of three absenting MPs and not one. Article 97 (1) (c) of the 1992 Constitution and Order 16 (1) of our Standing Orders must not and will not be applied selectively.

“Realistically, Ghanaians should be preparing for three by-elections in Assin Central, Ayawaso Central, and Dome/Kwabenya,” part of the post on the Facebook page of Okudzeto Ablakwa reads.

The post follows recent attacks on Sarah Adwoa Safo by her colleague NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong.

Mr. Agyapong has expressed unhappiness about Dome Kwabenya MP long absence from Parliament in recent weeks although the Majority side needs her to add to their numbers to pass the e-levy.

According to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, it is shocking the Assin Central MP will rant and attack his colleague when he is equally guilty of the same offense.

Read the full statement from the North Tongu MP below:

From a thorough and unimpeachable assessment of the Votes and Proceedings of Parliament — between October 26, 2021 and November 24, 2021; two NPP MPs: Ken Ohene Agyapong and Henry Quartey who is also Greater Accra Regional Minister were absent without permission from the Rt. Hon. Speaker, Alban S.K. Bagbin, for 18 working days each.

I am therefore perplexed and wondering, in all sincerity, the basis for the discriminatory and unprincipled attacks on Sarah Adwoa Safo by our colleagues on the NPP side of the House, and particularly from Ken Ohene Agyapong who is equally guilty of the same offence he’s been raving and ranting about.

In all fairness, we expect and will also ensure that the Privileges Committee considers the matter of three absenting MPs and not one. Article 97 (1) (c) of the 1992 Constitution and Order 16 (1) of our Standing Orders must not and will not be applied selectively.

Realistically, Ghanaians should be preparing for three by-elections in Assin Central, Ayawaso Central and Dome/Kwabenya.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Adwoa Safo’s absence from Parliament beneficial to Ghana than the presence of 136 NPP MPs – Ofosu Kwakye
23.02.2022 | Headlines
EFL to stage demo on Monday to demand release of Oliver Barker-Vormawor
23.02.2022 | Headlines
Ministers taking Parliament for granted – Muntaka
23.02.2022 | Headlines
Let’s protect, secure our sub-region against illicit financial flows and terrorism — Bawumia to ECOWAS
23.02.2022 | Headlines
Government needs E-levy to pay District Assembly Common Fund – Ken Ofori-Atta
23.02.2022 | Headlines
Opuni’s attempt to remove Justice Honyenuga from COCOBOD case dismissed again
23.02.2022 | Headlines
We will surely get you – Police to Industrial area bullion van robbers
23.02.2022 | Headlines
Stop the undue delay of committee works – Bagbin to Majority, Minority leaders
23.02.2022 | Headlines
E-levy better than going to IMF for ‘peanuts’ – Prof. Stephen Adei
23.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line