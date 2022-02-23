Ministers taking Parliament for granted – Muntaka

23.02.2022 LISTEN

Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase Constituency Alhaji Moahmmed-Mubarak has taken a swipe at some ministers for failure to appear before Parliament to answer questions in regards to their respective ministries.

Speaking on the floor of parliament on Tuesday, the Asawase MP appealed that Speaker of the House RT. Hon. Alban Sumani Kingsford Bagbin takes deliberate steps to summon these ministers to account for their stewardship.

According to him, it is a deliberate attempt to ignore the oversight responsibilities of parliament for demanding accountability from ministers of state.

He quoted Article 103, saying “one of the main functions of this house is oversight, and one of the tool that is used to ensure proper oversighting is question time. So if ministers can pick and choose when they want to come to the house and when they can give flimsy excuses and not to come and account to their stewardship, I believe that Mr. Speaker, this house should take it very seriously and I don’t think that they are being fair to their colleagues who had spent time to ask these questions that are to put the ministers to check.”

He argued that, such ministers instead of spreading their questions for them be made to appear before the house throughout the week to serve as punishment.

“…but Mr. Speaker, we will be grateful if we find a way of adjusting to spread those questions and probably for punishment for those ministers who chose not to come, we can pick one or two of each of their questions and spread them over the week. So instead of coming today alone they may have to spend the rest of week coming almost every day to answer what was due as a punishment and then next time when the question is scheduled for them to answer they will make time and come and answer them in good time.”

The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annor Dompreh in response to the minority, indicated that he believes the minister have genuine concerns as to why they are not able to appear before the house.

He argued that in spite of being in support with the minority chief whip, the ministries are human institutions and that should be a bit flexible with the enforcement of the rules.

“…but to emphasize the point that nobody is condoning with an attitude of any minister taking this house for granted. Mr. Speaker I am totally in support but except to say that on this occasion we cannot hung these ministers because they have duly notified parliament as they should."

However, Speaker of parliament, Rt. Hon. Kingsford Sumana Bagbin advised the majority leadership to engage the ministers to see to the importance of attending to the House to answer questions by MPs regarding their ministries as parliament is no longer going to condone such act.