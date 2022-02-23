UEW UTAG votes against suspension of strike

23.02.2022 LISTEN

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) Chapter of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has voted against its National Executive Committee's decision to suspend the strike.

According to the Vice President of UTAG-UEW, Dr. Pascal Kpodo, “we are waiting for the other campuses to vote on the matter within five days.”

“These resolutions will go back to NEC, and they would take a decision. While this voting is ongoing, we are hoping to reach an agreement with the government on how to better the conditions of service of the UTAG members. If that agreement is reached, the voting done by the universities will be null and void.”

UTAG's National Executive Committee suspended its seven-week-old strike on Tuesday after a meeting on Monday.

The resolution taken by the NEC of UTAG will however have to be put before members of the Association, who have five days within which to vote to reject or accept the decision.

UTAG had been on strike since January 10 to force the government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon in 2012.

The 2012 conditions of service pegged the Basic plus Market Premium of a lecturer at $2,084.42.

UTAG complained that the current arrangement has reduced its members' basic premiums to $997.84.

An injunction was placed on the strike by UTAG after an appeal by the National Labour Commission.

---DGN Online