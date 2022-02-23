We will surely get you – Police to Industrial area bullion van robbers

The Police has assured that it will fish out robbers who attempted to rob a bullion van at the Industrial area in Accra but failed in their attempt.

A police officer who was on duty nearby forcefully intervened to stop the robbery.

According to the police whiles the robbers were fleeing the scene, they fired indiscriminately into the crowd.

Three people as a result sustained various degrees of injuries and have been admitted at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.

The Inspector-General of Police Dr Akufo Dampare has spoken to the medical team at the hospital and the victims and assured them of the needed support.

Beyond the Police intervention, the armoured bullion vehicle used saved the lives of the officials and the police officer onboard the vehicle even though the robbers fired into the van.

The Police has, therefore, re-echoed its call for all financial institutions in the country to resort to the use of such fit for purpose vehicles for their cash in transit activities.

The Police administration has also commended the Police officer whose intervention foiled the robbery incident.

---Classfmonline.com