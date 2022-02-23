Stop the undue delay of committee works – Bagbin to Majority, Minority leaders

Speaker of Parliament, Alban S. K Bagbin has cautioned the leadership of the majority and minority groups in Parliament to desist from attempts to unduly delay the works of some Committees of Parliament.

According to the Speaker, the development has stalled a number of parliamentary businesses and made it difficult for the House to perform its oversight role.

“While it is the duty of all committees, to give the matters referred to its due and sufficient consideration, such consideration should not be at the expense of delaying Parliamentary work”, he said.

The Speaker gave the caution when he delivered a formal communication to the House during Tuesday’s proceedings in the chamber.

The Constitution does not provide a time frame within which a committee must complete its work, except in instances of a Bill introduced by or on behalf of the President.

Under these circumstances, Article 106(14) of the Constitution requires that such a bill must not be delayed for more than three months in any committee of Parliament.

Mr Bagbin further bemoaned the absence of committee minutes at the conclusion of deliberations and charged committee Clerks to be guided by Order 212(2) of the Standing Orders of parliament.

He warned that Cluster heads of the committee groupings will be held directly responsible for absence of minutes and same he added will be treated as dereliction of duty.

