ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Stop the undue delay of committee works – Bagbin to Majority, Minority leaders

Headlines Stop the undue delay of committee works – Bagbin to Majority, Minority leaders
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Speaker of Parliament, Alban S. K Bagbin has cautioned the leadership of the majority and minority groups in Parliament to desist from attempts to unduly delay the works of some Committees of Parliament.

According to the Speaker, the development has stalled a number of parliamentary businesses and made it difficult for the House to perform its oversight role.

“While it is the duty of all committees, to give the matters referred to its due and sufficient consideration, such consideration should not be at the expense of delaying Parliamentary work”, he said.

The Speaker gave the caution when he delivered a formal communication to the House during Tuesday’s proceedings in the chamber.

The Constitution does not provide a time frame within which a committee must complete its work, except in instances of a Bill introduced by or on behalf of the President.

Under these circumstances, Article 106(14) of the Constitution requires that such a bill must not be delayed for more than three months in any committee of Parliament.

Mr Bagbin further bemoaned the absence of committee minutes at the conclusion of deliberations and charged committee Clerks to be guided by Order 212(2) of the Standing Orders of parliament.

He warned that Cluster heads of the committee groupings will be held directly responsible for absence of minutes and same he added will be treated as dereliction of duty.

---Classfmonline.com

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
EFL to stage demo on Monday to demand release of Oliver Barker-Vormawor
23.02.2022 | Headlines
We will push for three by-elections to unseat Ken Agyapong; two other NPP MPs – Ablakwa
23.02.2022 | Headlines
Let’s protect, secure our sub-region against illicit financial flows and terrorism — Bawumia to ECOWAS
23.02.2022 | Headlines
Government needs E-levy to pay District Assembly Common Fund – Ken Ofori-Atta
23.02.2022 | Headlines
Opuni’s attempt to remove Justice Honyenuga from COCOBOD case dismissed again
23.02.2022 | Headlines
We will surely get you – Police to Industrial area bullion van robbers
23.02.2022 | Headlines
E-levy better than going to IMF for ‘peanuts’ – Prof. Stephen Adei
23.02.2022 | Headlines
National Cathedral will enhance Ghana's spiritual growth, social cohesion—Otumfuo
23.02.2022 | Headlines
Attempted bullion van robbery: Three persons admitted to hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds
22.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line