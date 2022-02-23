Government committed to meeting UTAG’s demands – Education Minister

23.02.2022 LISTEN

The Ministry of Education says government is willing to actively engage with members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) over their concerns.

The National Executive Committee of UTAG after a meeting on Monday suspended its seven-week-old strike for further engagement with the government on the grievances of its members.

The resolution will, however, be put before members of the association, who have five days within which to vote to reject or accept the decision.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng is hopeful that the government's negotiations with UTAG will yield positive results.

“As I speak to you, we have started a conversation about inviting UTAG as soon as possible to begin negotiation. During negotiation, there will be some level of consensus building. That demonstrates the government’s commitment to meet UTAG in a position that is comfortable for all parties,” he said on Eyewitness News.

UTAG has been on strike since January 10 to force the government to restore the conditions of service agreed in 2012.

An injunction had been placed on the strike after an appeal by the National Labour Commission (NLC).

The court had on two occasions ordered both parties to adopt an out-of-court settlement.

The 2012 conditions of service pegged the Basic plus Market Premium of a lecturer at $2,084.42.

UTAG had complained that the current arrangement has reduced its members' basic premiums to $997.8

