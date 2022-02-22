CODA meets Central Regional Minister, MMDCEs as partners of IPEP, CODA clean beach campaign

The CEO of Coastal Development Authority (CODA), Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib met with Hon. Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives in the Central Region.

The forum, which took place at the Central Regional Coordinating Council on Monday, 21st February 2022, forms part of the Authority's stakeholder engagement and collaboration with key relevant stakeholders in providing infrastructure for the people within the Central Region.

The interaction also gave CODA and MMDCEs the opportunity to discuss the IPEP projects and other social interventions the Authority is prosecuting.

Some of the programmes discussed were the CODA Credit Union, CODA Drive, CODA Health Train, CODA Fishers Support, and CODA Farmers Support. The meeting also touched on the "Sanitation for All" and "Water for All" projects.

Also key on the agenda was the CODA Clean Beach Campaign which is intended to rid beaches of filth and squalor. The CEO appealed to the MMDCEs on the need for them to collaborate with CODA as main partners in the implementation of the Campaign.

On their part, the Central Regional Minister and MMDCEs affirmed their support for the Clean Beach Campaign and other programmes and projects of CODA.

The CEO was accompanied by the Deputy CEO in charge of Finance, Administration and HR, Kingsley Kofi Karikari-Bondzie; Head of Works, Victor Mensah; Head of Mobilisation and Private Partnership William Ghansah; Central Regional Director Obed Quansah and Dennis Boateng Head of Research, Monitoring and Evaluation.

IPEP is also known as the One Million Dollars Per Constituency initiative.