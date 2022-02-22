Binduri MP cuts sod for construction of Astroturf pitch at Sarabogo

The Member of Parliament for the Binduri Constituency in the Upper East Region, Hon Abdulai Abanga has cut sod for the construction of a multipurpose AstroTurf park on Saturday, February 19.

The project is part of efforts by government to nurture the interest of the youth in the country in sports. If completed it would be the first AstroTurf park in the Kusaug enclave of the Region.

Speaking at a short sod-cutting ceremony attended by traditional leaders and constituents, the Member of Parliament who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Works and Housing said the project is expected to harness the sporting talents in the constituency and provide employment opportunities to the youth in the area.

"This sports facility would directly address the sports needs of the people of my beloved constituency and would help to harness sporting talents in the constituency, following several tours during the campaign we found out that there was no standard pitch for sporting activities in the whole district, I took this as part of my campaign promise and I had a campaign manifesto I am using as my guide and the Astroturf pitch is one of the items I listed as the needs of the constituency," he stated.

The project funded by the Ghana National Gas Company and constructed by the Best Limited Constructions is to be constructed at the Binduri Day Senior High School at Sarabogo, a suburb of Binduri.

The Managing Director of Best Limited, Mr Nana Antwi said the project is an 11 a side artificial football turf which would include a fence and floodlight and is expected to be completed within four to six months.

A representative of the Ghana National Gas Company Mr. Joseph Awonia speaking on behalf of the CEO, Dr Ben Ashanti said the initiative to fund the construction of Astroturf park is part of the company's commitment to support developmental projects in each of the sixteen regions in the country.

The AstroTurf pitch is the second largest government infrastructure project to commence in the Binduri constituency since Mr Abanga took office in 2021. Construction works on the district hospital under the Agenda 111 project has also commenced.

Constituents gathered at the sod-cutting ceremony were delighted about the construction of the Astroturf park and described it as a timely intervention.