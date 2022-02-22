Akyem Oda to host National Cross Country 2022

The Birim Central Municipal capital, Akim Oda, in the Eastern Region will be hosting the 4th edition of the 2022 National Cross Country this weekend, Saturday, 26th February 2022.

This year's event is under the theme, "Running Towards the 13th African Games, Accra 2023" under the auspices of the Ministry of Sports.

The event is aimed at grooming athletes for the upcoming All African Games which will be hosted in Ghana next year.

Athletes from all the 16 Regions of Ghana are to compete for the ultimate prize.

In an interview with the Eastern Region's Public Relations Officer for National Sports Authority, Mrs Priscilla Oduro Antwi, called on the citizens of Akyem Oda and the entire Eastern Region to come together in unity so that they can win together.

According to her, the Eastern Regional athletes are poised to lead in the 'host and win' agenda. She noted this would be materialized if residents throw their support behind the team. She stated that hosting and winning together is more glamorous.

"Love always fosters unity so let's unite and support our own in this event," she said.

Mrs Princila Oduro Antwi stressed that as the team wishes to host and win, the business community should bear in mind that, they are not only winning in the game but also hosting which is also an opportunity for business activities to cash in some revenue in and around the Municipality.

She urged the inhabitants to take advantage of this event and win in all ways.

The event will see some dignitaries such as the Vice President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. Bawumia, the Sports Minister, Hon. Mustapha Yussif and other key personalities grace the event.