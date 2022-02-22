Residents applaud Lake Side Police Officer for boosting police visibility

Residents of Lake Side Estates as well as Santor, East Legon Hills, and its environs have showered praises on the Lake Side Police Station Officer, Chief Inspector Samuel Darko for boosting the police visibility in the area.

According to the residents, he has made this possible by expanding and building extra police offices from resources he raised through his own efforts.

The residents have attested to the fact that the newly built and completed offices have helped to boost policing and its accompanying operations in East Legon Hills and Lake Side in general.

They further appreciated that these interventions have also brought armed robbery to the barest minimum.

For quite some time now, residents of the area have had to contend with rampant robbery attacks.

They, therefore, see this gesture by Chief Inspector Samuel Darko as a timely intervention to address the series of crimes in the area.

One of the residents, who gave his name as Pascal Ampong, said the East Legon Hills area have indeed witnessed a big deal of improvements, particularly the security situation and crime-fighting.

“In fact, we can’t be thankful enough for all the good works being done here by our Chief Inspector Samuel Darko. We have seen other structures even under construction from his own resources through family friends and kind-hearted people who believe in what he is doing,” he said.

Another resident, Diana Abena Kwansah, urged all residents to rally behind Chief Inspector Samuel Darko as a big inspiration for him to do more for the community.