Appiatse explosion: ASA Savings and Loans Limited donate food items worth GHS10,000 to victims

ASA Savings and Loans Limited has donated GHS10,000.00 worth of food items to the Appiatse-Bogoso explosion victims in Prestea Huni Valley Municipal in the Western Region on February 18, 2022.

The Items include beans, onions, maize, gari, rice, cooking oil, toiletries, diapers, sugar, and tomato paste among others.

At the short presentation, the Division Manager for the Western Region, Mr. Md Anwer Hossain Sarker said as part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) there was the need to respond to the request by the heads of the family of Appiatse.

According to him, the request for the food items was made by the heads of the families to mitigate the challenges families face.

As a company, Mr. Md Anwer Hossain Sarker said it has always been their priority to meet the needs of their stakeholders through CSR to foster developmental change and living standards.

The Area Manager, Mr. Md Nasimul Islam added that Appiatse needs greater support from the corporate bodies, churches, and the world at large.

He added that the gesture is to help the needy as has been done by the company in the past. He urged the private sector to make a conscious effort to support the needs rather than the wants of their stakeholders through CSR.

The P.R.O of Prestea Huni Valley Municipal, Mr. Thywill Quarshie commended the company for the kind gesture, stressing that the food items have come as a relief to the Camp and would go a long way to mitigate their challenges.

“I will like to on behalf of the MCE and the entire committee responsible for the camp extend our gratitude to ASA Savings and Loans Company for the gesture. “We very much appreciate it. The items you presented to us are needed items in the camp and so we really appreciate it,” Mr. Thywill Quarshie said.

The PRO used the opportunity to call for more support while pleading with organisation or persons who want to extend a helping hand should do so after making a need assessment to ascertain what the camp is lacking.