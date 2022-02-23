Video: From a gangster to the pulpit, story of prophet Gideon Baffoe

Ghanaian born US-based Pastor Reverend Gideon K. Baffoe has shared his transformation from one of the most notorious gangsters on the streets of Tema to a renowned man of God.

The leader of Fountain of Life Chapel International who was speaking in an interview on “This Is Gospel” on Accra based Hitz FM revealed even though he was born into a Christian family where his dad was a pastor, he started acting wayward at a very young age.

According to him, he moved to Tema at the age of nine to continue his education and that was when his life took a turn. Recounting the list of social vices he had engaged in, the now Man of God revealed he started smoking at a very young age, sold marijuana and became a land guard all between the ages of 11 and 17.

“Originally I’m from the Apostle Continuation Church. I was born into it. That was where my father was a pastor. Between the age of eleven and seventeen, I did a lot of things that I believe someone in their forties couldn’t have done. I started smoking at an early age and sold marijuana,” he told the host.

He said even though he was in school during that period, he was never committed to going to school. He revealed he attended over 15 schools from basic level to the junior high level.

“From elementary to JHS, if I have to count, I’ll say I attended more than fifteen schools. I was always sacked from school because I didn’t like schooling and at my age I was really connected with certain people in Tema and the Ashaiman area. I knew every bad guy in the corner of Tema and Ashaiman between 2004-2005,” he intimated.

Responding to a question by the host on the craziest thing he had done on the streets, Prophet Baffoe revealed he stabbed someone in a fight.

According to him, he was part of a gang and whenever any member of his gang got into any brawl, the other members of the gang joined in the fight. He said he got into fights and got several scars from such incidents.

“The craziest thing I did on the streets was I stabbed somebody. We were a group and when one was attacked, the others had to come in,” he stressed.

Prophet Baffoe said the only way he got out from the streets was by the Grace of God and the conditioning of his mind.

Watch full interview below: