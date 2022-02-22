ModernGhana logo
GIJ sets one week for lectures

Education GIJ sets one week for lectures
The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has announced its one week resumption of lectures after UTAG temporarily suspended its strike.

In its communique issued today, management noted that lectures would start from Monday, February 28 to Sunday, March 6, 2022.

It is not clear what happens to lectures and academic activities after March 6.

But the interim school schedule reflects UTAG's position to resume its strike action if by March 4 government fails to give the union any tangible solution to its issues.

Find GIJ's interim lecture schedule below

222202272013-typbsferql-gijj

222202272013-qvlxpcb543-gijjj

