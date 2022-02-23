ModernGhana logo
French Ambassador to Ghana embarks on ‘Thank you' tour

By Erica Arthur || Contributor
The French Ambassador, Anne Sophie-Avé, together with her manager and team were in Kumasi and some parts of the Bono region as part of her ‘Meet and Connect' initiative.

According to her, the initiative was propelled by the hospitality exhibited by Ghanaians to her after her appointment to the office.

Speaking to her, she said, as a result of this kind gesture from Ghanaians, "I decided to embark on a Thank you tour to show my appreciation and also meet and connect with the youth in Kumasi and Sunyani."

She added that "the only way you can get to know a country is by being in contact with the youth, as they are the ones who will shape tomorrow."

The French Ambassador, during her tour, also visited the chiefs and people of Begho in the Bono Region, where she was installed as the Nkosuahemaa (Development Queen) of the town, under the stool name "Nana Benneh III".

She donated stationary, footballs and other items to the people of Bego.

The personal manager of the Ambassador, DBJ, also added that the ambassador is readying on her next visit to other parts of Ghana.

In an interview, he said, "The love Her Excellency has for the Ghanaian youth is unbelievable. Driving 211km to meet the school children at Begho to donate items really proves the ambassador’s genuine support to the people of Ghana."

Madam Anne Sophie Ave, with the Ghanaian name Akosua, also visited the Twene Amanfo Senior High School in Sunyani.

The ambassador was in Kumasi to meet the pro Vice Chancellor of KNUST and the student leaders.

She also had an interaction with her fans in Kumasi at the ‘Meet & Connect‘ session.

