The Ghana Police have foiled attempted bullion van robbery at Industrial Area, Accra on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

The Police said in a statement said the suspects are being pursued by the Anti-Robbery teams.

“Any relevant information relating to the incident should be channeled through our Police Emergency numbers 18555 or 191. Further details will be communicated by Accra Regional Police Command in due course,” the statement said.

Read full statement below: