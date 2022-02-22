ModernGhana logo
22.02.2022

French Ambassador to Ghana enstooled as Nkosuohemaa of Begho traditional area

French Ambassador to Ghana enstooled as Nkosuohemaa of Begho traditional area
22.02.2022

The French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Ave, has been enstooled the Enkosuohemaa of the people of Begho in the Bono Region.

Her installation took place whilst she was on tour in the region with her team as part of her ‘Meet and Connect’ initiative.

According to her, the tour was an appreciation-oriented gesture to Ghanaians for hospitality rendered her by the youth.

As part of her stay in the country, the ambassador has been in constant connection with the youth of the country through empowerment programs, philanthropic activities, and capacity-building programs as she believes the only way to know a country is by being in contact with the youth.

She donated stationery and other items whiles she met the chiefs and people of Begho.

The French ambassador who doubles as a TV show host in Ghana will be the Enkosuohemaa (Development Queen) with the stool name’ Nana Benneh III’

Kumah Prince Michael
Kumah Prince Michael

Entertainment, Lifestyles and News ReporterPage: KumahPrinceMichael

