KNUST to resume lectures on February 24

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has announced the date for the resumption of academic activities.

In a letter addressed to members of the university community, it noted that in line with the suspension of the UTAG strike, lectures and all academic activities will commence on Thursday February 24, 2022.

KNUST’s announcement happens to be the first from a public university after the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) temporarily suspended its industrial strike that had been ongoing on for a month and some weeks.

Other public univerities are yet to communicate the resumption of lectures as students anxiously wait.

