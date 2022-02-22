E-levy: Some religious leaders are avowed critic of NDC in government and spokespersons for NPP in government – Kwakye Ofosu

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has cautioned Christian leaders who only find their voice when the NDC is in government to be wary of their actions.

A former Deputy Minister for Communications under former President John Dramani Mahama Felix Kwakye Ofosu issued this warning in reaction to a statement by the Chief Executive Officer of Alliance for Christian Advocacy Africa, Rev Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong that the “NDC should offer alternatives for the E-levy.”

According to the NDC, some of these religious leaders only speak when NDC is in government but lose their voice when the NPP is in government.

“They are avowed critic of the NDC in government and become a spokesperson for the NPP in government,” he noted.

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu speaking on the Citizens Show hosted by Kwabena Bobie Ansah on Accra 100.5 FM on Monday evening February 21, 2022 said “If Rev Opuni Frimpong wants alternative to the E-levy, he should tell president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to cut his profligate expenditure on the private jet.

“As a party, we won’t allow a situation where some church leaders are seen as making excuses for President Nana Addo because he is called Nana Addo.

“These church leaders should tell Nana Addo to cut the numbers of his presidential staffers at the seat of government as an alternative to the controversial E-levy.”

He questioned what alternative the clergy is also offering adding that the clergy should suggest taxes on offerings as an alternative.

“The clergy should also be seen offering to pay tax on offerings as an alternative to the government’s quest to mobilize more revenue for development,” Mr. Kwakye Ofosu noted

