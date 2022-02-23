Astroturf park project to address social vices, improve health and sporting activities — Binduri MP

The MP for Binduri constituency and deputy minister for works and housing Hon Abdualai Abanga has said with the Astroturf pack project in his constituency in Saraboogo near the Community day senior high school, social vices would be addressed and improve various skills in football sporting activity.

According to Hon Abdualai Abanga, his constituency is being challenged with development.

He indicated that the Astroturf pack project and other ongoing projects will help reduce the problem.

Hon. Abdulai Abanga, assured his constituents that more development projects including boreholes will soon be brought to the constituency and have since called on the people of Binduri to have faith and hope in him and the Nana Addo and Bawumia government to deliver.

He assured the youth of the area that he will start organising a football gala in the various electoral areas through to the division level to unearth more talents.

Hon Abdulai Abanga stressed the need for people in his constituency to continue to believe in him to honour all his promises, which sports development is a priority.

The District Chief Executive for Binduri, Ayinga Yakubu Abagre, said the constituency is lucky to have an MP like Abanga to have lobbied for agenda 111 hospital project and now Atrosfturf which is the first of its kind in the Upper East Region.

He appealed to the constituents to remain calm as the MP lobbies for more development projects to the area.

Our checks at agenda 111 hospital to be constructed at Avoudago in the Binduri reveal that the site was cleared with machines parked ready to begin work.

The contractor, Nana Antwi, B T limited promised to complete the work of the Astros turf within 6months.

The project is being founded by Ghana Gas Company.

Meanwhile, speaking on behalf of the chief of Binduri, Naba Akolbilla Robert Agetwin called on the contactor to finish the projects as scheduled.

He was however worried about projects being executed and not being able to finish in recent times.