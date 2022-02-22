Every Pastor in the world will go to hell — Prophet

The founder of the Universal Christ Church, Prophet Gabriel Twumasi, has emphatically mentioned that all men of God will go to hell.

He made this statement, trying to clear the misconception people have about most water bodies being evil.

According to him, Pastors through their teachings are the cause of most people especially Christians referring to water bodies as evil when they are not.

Explaining his reason for saying this to Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy98.9 FM’s NsemPii, he said, “I say this because we are destroying God’s creation which is unacceptable. And since everything we see here on earth is also in Heaven, we will not be allowed entry into Heaven because it is assumed we are bringing the same perception we have here there.”

He furthered that, their bad teachings which are unfortunately misleading Christians will lead them to hell.

“If you claim your teaching are based on God’s work in the Bible, then why will you conclude water bodies are evil when even Jesus used these same water bodies and was baptized in it?” he asked.

The man of God warned his colleagues who are fond of preaching against water bodies to stop and immediately apologize or else, “You and your generation will face the consequences which come with it.”

