Ghana Card: Paying GHS250 for just a card very bad; that’s someone’s salary – Sam George

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
A Deputy Ranking Member of the communication committee of Parliament, Hon. Samuel Nartey George has condemned the GHS250 fee charged for the registration of the Ghana Card.

After the nationwide registration of the National Identification Card, there is now a mad rush for the card by Ghanaians that could not register during the exercise.

Currently, a person who wishes to register for Ghana is required to pay GHS250 to access the premium services.

Amid the complaints from unregistered Ghanaians, the Minority side of the Communication Committee of Parliament says it will champion an agenda for the National Identification Authority (NIA) to embark on another mass registration exercise.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, February 22, Sam George stressed that the charge of GHS250 for premium service is too much.

“Two Hundred and Fifty Cedis is somebody’s whole salary and so for you to ask someone to pay 250 cedis to just have a card, I can understand their pain,” Deputy Ranking Member of the communication committee of Parliament told the media.

He continued, “I am sure from tomorrow hopefully you will see the benefits of this engagement. We want to assure you that we will continue to work in your best interest from Parliament.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of the NIA, Professor Ken Attafuah has been summoned to appear before parliament on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, to answer questions on challenges facing the system.

