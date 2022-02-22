ModernGhana logo
Road Transport Operators agree to increase fares by 15% instead of 30%

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Social News Road Transport Operators agree to increase fares by 15% instead of 30%
Transport fares will from Saturday, February 26, 2022, go up by 15%, this has been announced by the Road Transport Operators.

A press release from the operators issued on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, said the decision has been taken after engagements with key stakeholders.

The 15% increase in fares is a reduction from the 30% that was announced earlier this month by the Operators.

“In line with the administrative arrangements on public transport fares, the Road Transport Operators after intense negotiations with stakeholders and in consideration of the plight of drivers, Commuters and the General Public, have agreed to increase public transport fares by 15 percent,” part of the statement from Operators has said.

Ahead of the implementation, the Road Transport Operators are calling on the general public to cooperate and comply when the next increase in transport fares takes effect.

“We kindly request all Commercial Transport Operators to comply with its the new Dara and post same at their loading terminals. We further request all Operators, Commuters and the General Public to kindly cooperate for the successful implementation of the new fares,” the statement concludes.

The fares of commercial transportation are going up as a result of the increase in fuel prices in the country in the last couple of weeks.

Below is a copy of the statement from the Road Transport Operators:

222202215819-l5hsk8v331-tranbsport-fares-696x587

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

