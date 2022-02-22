ModernGhana logo
22.02.2022

I run my mouth and fight for the NPP but when I want a contract I beg like a kid – Ken Agyapong

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Outspoken Ghanaian politician, Kennedy Agyapong has disclosed that although he is usually loud in the public, he mellows and begs like a kid when he is pushing for a contract.

Currently, a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Assin Central Constituency, the leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is known for fighting for his party.

Already known as one of Ghana’s most successful businessmen, Kennedy Agyapong dreams of becoming more successful.

Speaking to Asaase Radio in an interview on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, the parliamentarian revealed that in private he calms down and goes to the extent of begging when he has to.

“The way I run my mouth and fight for the NPP, when I want a contract, I beg like a kid. So it’s not rosy as we put it out there,” Kennedy Agyapong shared.

At the moment, the Assin Central MP notes that he is not harbouring a dream to become President of Ghana. Instead, he says he is focused on becoming a great businessman.

“My dream is to become a great businessman. Presidency is not something I’m interested in … those people who want me to become president will probably be the first people I’ll arrest; discipline above all else,” Kennedy Agyapong added.

Tagged already as a business mogul, Kennedy Agyapong owns a number of businesses in the country that provides employment for a lot of Ghanaians.

He is the owner of KenCity Media, the mother company of Oman FM and Net2 TV.

