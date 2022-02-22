NDC claims to be a socialist party; it's a ‘chop chop’ party – Ken Agyapong fires

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Constituency, Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has described the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a ‘chop chop’ party.

Speaking to Asaase Radio on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, the long-serving Parliamentary noted that claims by the NDC that it is a socialist party are just a cover-up.

According to the NPP MP, the NDC come to power to blow cash and has gradually managed to pollute the minds of Ghanaians that the ruling government is in power to do the same.

“NDC proclaim to be a socialist party. They are just chop chop. That is why Ghanaians believe NPP is also going to do chop chop and because of the way they believe and understand governance is chop chop they inculcate that into Ghanaians and they believe,” Ken Agyapong shared.

Citing an example, the Assin Central MP said, “Why I say chop chop is that why on earth, you are blaming Bawumia? When this interoperability at the Bank of Ghana and the rest came, NDC gave a contract for 1.2 billion dollars and Bawumia did it for 4.5 million dollars. Ghanaians give me a break. You have forgotten so soon.”

In a recommendation to the government, Kennedy Agyapong says attention should be turned to tourism to develop the country.

He said gold and other natural resources in this age can help but are not the solutions to the many challenges starring in the face of Ghanaians.

Ken Agyapong proposes that Ghana invests and promotes tourism. He stressed that through that, the country will be on the path of rapid growth and development.