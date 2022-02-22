ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GES to probe Savelugu SHS students’ demonstration

Education GES to probe Savelugu SHS students’ demonstration
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Northern Regional Education Directorate will constitute a committee to investigate circumstances that led to the demonstration by students of Savelugu Senior High school on Sunday over poor quality of food and other matters.

The students, who protested against the management of the school over poor quality of food served at the dinning hall, also complained about the quantity of food served and alleged that, some of the food items given to them had expired.

A visit by Citi News to the school on Monday morning showed students in class as teaching and learning went on.

Authorities declined speaking to the news team and would not allow for filming.

In an interview, the Chief Executive Officer for the Savelugu Municipality, Hajia Ayishetu Seidu, who together with the Municipal Education Director visited the school narrated what led to the demonstration.

“I received information that there were some skirmishes at Savelugu SHS. I actually called the Headmaster to find out exactly what the issues were, he briefed me that, at breakfast, some milk was served, and it happened that, there was an expired one. One cartoon that had expired, just one out of the lot that was given out, so quickly they redrew it because it had expired in January. The students were not happy with it and still thought that, there is a need for them to do more.”

She added that, as part of their concerns, the students demanded that school authorities should lift some disciplinary measures that have been put in place in the school.

“The students went into an SRC meeting and few things were coming out about what they want us to do as a school. A few of them that came out had to do with some disciplinary actions that they thought was not good in the school, one being that, they wanted to wear slippers to preps, the second one, they should be allowed to go to town at their will and I thought that, that wasn’t good enough.” She said

She also mentioned that the education Directorate will set up a committee to investigate issues in the school to find a lasting solution.

She continued, “So when we met them, we made it known to them that they are individuals from their homes and are going to go back as individuals, so they need to know why they are in school and just agree to the rules and regulations. So I think we are making a head way because a committee will be set to actually go into it to see what we can do to bring the situation down, for now, I think everything is calm.”

—citinewsroom

More Education
ModernGhana Links
GES issue guidelines to stop deletion of teachers’ names from payroll
21.02.2022 | Education
St. Ambrose College of Education holds study skills clinic for students
21.02.2022 | Education
Education Ministry not recruiting headteachers for STEM schools – Rev. Ntim Fordjour
20.02.2022 | Education
NAGRAT strike looms over deletion of names of teachers from payroll
18.02.2022 | Education
Schools cannot be changed except there is an error – Ghana TVET to 2021 BECE Candidates
17.02.2022 | Education
It's not the duty of MoE to appoint headteachers – NAGRAT President
17.02.2022 | Education
NAGRAT gives government two weeks ultimatum to restore salaries of teachers whose names were deleted from payroll
17.02.2022 | Education
NAGRAT rejects plan by Education Ministry to appoint headmasters, says that function is for GES
17.02.2022 | Education
Gov’t-UTAG-NLC meeting: Clement Apaak recuses himself
17.02.2022 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line