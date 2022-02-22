The latest lavish cruise of Akufo-Addo costing GHS4.9 could have paid 7000 NABCO trainees – Ablakwa

North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has alluded that the cost of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s latest lavish trip abroad could have paid 7000 beneficiaries of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO).

The President early this month embarked on a 10-day trip to various assignments in France as well as Guyana.

Okudzeto Ablakwa told the press in Parliament that the President’s 10-day trip would cost the state GHS4.9 million.

"The President took off in the ultra-luxurious LXDIO which costs the Ghanaian taxpayer $14,000 per hour. This six-nation tour we have done a conservative estimate and at the end of the tour the president would have spent a colossal amount of $777,000,” the North Tongu MP shared.

In a post on his Facebook page today, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has noted that that colossal amount could have paid 7000 NABCO trainees.

“Think about this: with the latest lavish presidential cruise costing the Ghanaian taxpayer some GHS4.9million; what this actually means is that at a stipend of GHS700 a month, Prez Akufo-Addo could have paid as many as 7000 NABCO trainees & perhaps avert the NABCO demonstrations,” a post on the Facebook page of Okudzeto Ablakwa reads.

This follows last week’s demonstration by NABCO trainees in Accra demanding that they are paid all outstanding salary arrears.

The trainees that hit the street protested that they are owed between three to eleven months of unpaid salary.