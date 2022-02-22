ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

The latest lavish cruise of Akufo-Addo costing GHS4.9 could have paid 7000 NABCO trainees – Ablakwa

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines The latest lavish cruise of Akufo-Addo costing GHS4.9 could have paid 7000 NABCO trainees – Ablakwa
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has alluded that the cost of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s latest lavish trip abroad could have paid 7000 beneficiaries of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO).

The President early this month embarked on a 10-day trip to various assignments in France as well as Guyana.

Okudzeto Ablakwa told the press in Parliament that the President’s 10-day trip would cost the state GHS4.9 million.

"The President took off in the ultra-luxurious LXDIO which costs the Ghanaian taxpayer $14,000 per hour. This six-nation tour we have done a conservative estimate and at the end of the tour the president would have spent a colossal amount of $777,000,” the North Tongu MP shared.

In a post on his Facebook page today, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has noted that that colossal amount could have paid 7000 NABCO trainees.

“Think about this: with the latest lavish presidential cruise costing the Ghanaian taxpayer some GHS4.9million; what this actually means is that at a stipend of GHS700 a month, Prez Akufo-Addo could have paid as many as 7000 NABCO trainees & perhaps avert the NABCO demonstrations,” a post on the Facebook page of Okudzeto Ablakwa reads.

This follows last week’s demonstration by NABCO trainees in Accra demanding that they are paid all outstanding salary arrears.

The trainees that hit the street protested that they are owed between three to eleven months of unpaid salary.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
NDC claims to be a socialist party; it's a ‘chop chop’ party – Ken Agyapong fires
22.02.2022 | Headlines
Buaben Asamoa calls for disciplinary action against Ken Agyapong over attacks on Adwoa Safo
22.02.2022 | Headlines
UTAG finally suspends strike
22.02.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo pledges support for NCCE boss as she grabs ECOWAS job
22.02.2022 | Headlines
‘Go in peace and ayekoo to your daughter’ – Court to Medikal
22.02.2022 | Headlines
E-levy is a chance for Ghanaians to show patriotism in nation building – Ken Ofori-Atta
22.02.2022 | Headlines
Prof. Richard Frimpong pushes for Ghana’s Legal System to embrace digital technologies to enhance justice delivery
21.02.2022 | Headlines
Cement block was used to hit late Major Mahama's head
21.02.2022 | Headlines
Some NDC MPs are ‘secretly’ supporting E-levy – Ken Agyapong
21.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line