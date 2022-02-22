Buaben Asamoa calls for disciplinary action against Ken Agyapong over attacks on Adwoa Safo

Yaw Buaben Asamoa

The communications director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa is calling for sanctions against Kennedy Agyapong over his recent criticism of colleague NPP Parliamentarian Sarah Adwoa Safo.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central on Monday blasted the Dome Kwabenya MP over her continuous absence from Parliament.

“People are insulting me because of Adwoa Safo's behavior. She used my children to get me to go and campaign for her in the last elections and now she's not coming to parliament but sitting on TikTok dancing.

“I went to the extent of going to Dome Kwabenya to campaign against the son of my very good friend, the former Speaker of Parliament Hon. Mike Oquaye in the last elections for Adwoa Safo to win. Don't think because I have two kids with Adwoa Safo, I would not speak the truth to her. Even at gunpoint, I will continue to speak the truth,” Kennedy Agyapong shared during an interview with GTV.

Speaking on the same platform on Tuesday, Yaw Buaben Asamoa accused Kennedy Agyapong of washing the dirty clothes of the party and hanging them outside.

He said the vociferous MP must be disciplined for coming out with issues being discussed indoors.

“Kennedy Agyapong should be disciplined, I don't think 'He' is in a position to tell the world what we are discussing indoors,” the NPP Communications Director said.

According to Mr. Buaben Asamoa, Adwoa Safo’s issue has become glaring because of the fine margins in parliament.

He said although the leadership of the NPP is in contact with the Dome Kwabenya MP, he is unable to confirm when she will arrive in Ghana to attend to her Parliamentary duties.