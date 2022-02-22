UTAG finally suspends strike

22.02.2022 LISTEN

The leadership of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has after an emergency meeting informed members to suspend the strike action and return to work.

The strike action commenced in January this year.

The association last month directed all members to go on strike in protest oc their poor conditions of service.

In the past six weeks, there have been several engagements between UTAG and the National Labour Commission (NLC) in and outside court for embarking on what the latter said was an illegal strike.

After an emergency meeting by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of UTAG on February 21, 2022, at the University of Professional Studies, Accra where it considered the impact of the industrial strike on students, the association has finally resolved to suspend the strike action.

“At the end of the meeting, NEC of UTAG resolved as follows:

“That UTAG should heed to the advice of the eminent leaders, the Select Committee on Education and the court ruling to suspend our strike action up to 4h March 2022 to engage with government,” part of a statement from UTAG has said.

Meanwhile, members are informed that the roadmap for the negotiation between the government and UTAG has been agreed where the employer has committed to improving the conditions of service of UTAG members.

Find a copy of the UTAG statement after the emergency meeting on Monday: